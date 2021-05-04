“Bro, you just JUMPED off a BRIDGE to save a CHILD! Why won’t you tell us your name, bro??”

Police say a good Samaritan who jumped off a Maryland bridge to save a young child wants to remain anonymous despite being a hero.

The incident began with a 5-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the Route 90 bridge across Assawoman Bay near Ocean City, Maryland.

A 2-year-old child was “ejected from a pickup truck with her car seat, landing in the bay below,” the Ocean City Police Department said in a statement provided to ABC News.

As the truck the child was in dangled over the guardrail, the good Samaritan jumped over the the edge and into the water to save the toddler.

The 2-year-old girl was in stable condition at Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital in Baltimore after being flown there by a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter, officials said.

Police said, due to the complexity of the crash, “the investigation is ongoing.”

The good Samaritan, living up to the description, has asked that his or her name — not be revealed.