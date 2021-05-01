Lillard, Blazers pull away from Nets, stay unbeaten on trip

NEW YORK (AP) — Damian Lillard had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-109 to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip. Lillard scored 22 points in the second half as the Blazers broke away late in the third quarter to snap the Nets’ four-game winning streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who are 3-0 on their trip as they try to fight their way out of seventh place in the Western Conference. Kevin Durant rested for the Nets, and Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 28 points.