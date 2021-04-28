Man treks 480 miles in a bear suit, you can just imagine the smell

A man just celebrated completing his almost 500 mile trek from Los Angeles to San Francisco. What’s so special about that? Well, he did the whole thing while wearing a bear suit.

As reported by Newsweek, the man, Jessy Larios, set out on the journey April 12 and completed it on Saturday, raising almost $20,000 in the process that he plans to donate to charity.

For anyone wondering how the bear suit held up, well, it’s not the best smelling situation. Larios, 33, described the suit’s aroma as “like when you first open a bag of Dorito’s, and that fart smell comes out.”

The suit was created by Larios and named Bearsun, which is the name of the Instagram page where he posted regular updates of his travel.

As for where’s he headed to next? That’s unknown, but he says he’s taking the advice of many fans and getting some much needed rest before he heads out again.