Survey shows how the pandemic has changed parenting for many millennials

Along with all the other changes that came about during the pandemic, a new survey shows how many American parents have also adapted to the “new normal.”

According to a non-scientific poll of 2,000 millennial parents sponsored by the “luxury diaper” brand Millie Moon, 80% say they’ve “completely reevaluated” how they parent since the pandemic began.

Seventy-two percent say the challenges of the past year-plus have made them a more compassionate parent, while 73% say they have a new appreciation for spending the “little moments” with their kids. In fact, 51% say they’re now prioritizing spending one-on-one time with their children.

Forty-three percent of the respondents say they’ve shifted their jobs further down their list of priorities, while putting family first. Similarly, 44% have lessened their emphasis on their kids getting good grades.

And with millions of kids still trapped in Zoom classes, many parents are picking up the slack. Fifty-five percent are using educational TV shows to bolster their kids’ education, while 42% are reading them books.

In fact, 70% of parents say they’ve made reading to their kids a priority, with 48% saying they now see reading to their kids as a key bonding time. The average parent said they now read to their children three times a week.