Of course this story of a god-awful bank robber would be about a Florida man

Hypothetically, if you were to ever rob a bank — chances are you would want to get in and get out as quickly as possible to avoid getting bagged by the cops. For one Florida man, however, he decided to wait around to see what happened after the clerk pressed the alarm, ran and called police.

ClickOrlando reports that 36-year-old Joshua Snavely decided on Saturday to rob a local Bank of America in Ocala, Florida. He executed his entrance perfectly — by approaching the teller and sliding them a note that demanded cash… but the wheels fell off his operation quickly after that.

Police say that the teller with the note shot their co-worker a look, who then activated the bank’s alarm.

The two then retreated to the back of the building, leaving Snavely standing like a total buffoon at the window, as they called police.

When police finally arrived, they found Snavely still standing by the window — where he was probably wondering what was taking the teller so long.

Authorities grabbed and searched him, where they found a notepad with the same exact note he wrote to the teller.

He was arrested and charged with one count of attempted strong-arm robbery. His bail was set at $5,000.