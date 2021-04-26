From wedding crasher to wedding thief

As if an engaged-to-be-married couple didn’t already have enough to be worried about, there is now a wedding crasher on the loose.

According to Inside Edition, police believe that 54-year-old Sandra Henson is responsible for stealing gifts and other valuables from over a dozen couple’s in three different states — Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.

While Hansen denies any wrongdoing, she was spotted on multiple surveillance videos.

One couple told the outlet that they had over $300 stolen from a purse, telling the outlet, “we pulled the video from the church and there she was.”

Another pair noticed some cards missing and saw the same woman approach their gift table.

“Then she went through the rest of the church prowling around looking for purses and wallets. She went into the different ready rooms and just looking for more things to take,” the couple added.

Now all of the couples she wronged want to put her antics to an end, however, there’s no mention on whether Hansen will be charged.