Bogaerts knocks it out of the park as Red Sox edge Mariners

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park and added an RBI single as the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5. J.D. Martinez also homered for the Red Sox, who survived a late scare when Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer in the ninth to pull Seattle within a run. Matt Barnes, who gave up Seager’s drive deep to right, got Evan White to line out to Bogaerts and end it. The Red Sox finished with 11 hits and have had 10 or more hits in 11 of 22 games this season.