Prototype of first US dollar coins going up for auction

A piece of copper that was struck by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia in 1794 and was a prototype for the fledgling nation’s money will go up for auction Friday. Businessman and Texas Rangers co-chairman Bob Simpson owns the item, which is known as the “No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar.” While it closely resembles silver dollars that were later minted in Philadelphia, it gets its name because it is missing stars. Simpson says the pattern was part of a large collection that he purchased in 2008. Heritage Auctions estimates the prototype will sell for between $350,000 and $500,000 when it goes on the block online in Dallas on Friday.