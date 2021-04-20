Ambulance takes elderly woman at the wrong house and no one notices

A family in Whales was left scratching their heads after an ambulance crew dispatched to bring their mother home from the local hospital where she’d been recovering from COVID-19, brought her to the wrong house and tucked her in a stranger’s bed, according to ITV.

The family of Elizabeth Mahoney were happy to learn that their 89-year-old mother was coming home after 10 long weeks, only to become worried when she failed to show up at her house.

Several hours later, they learned that she had been taken to another address nearly eight miles away.

Her son Brian Mahoney said that, while he’s still waiting for an official explanation, he believes his mother was confused with another female patient with dementia who was also discharged that day.

What he can’t figure out, though, is how the other woman’s family an hour or so to notice the mistake.

The hospital apologized for the mistake, and sent an ambulance to pick her up, but, despite Elizabeth’s pleas to be taken straight home, doctors insisted she be readmitted to the hospital to get checked out, especially after just having COVID.

Meanwhile, Brian just wants to find out how this happened so no one else has to go through it.