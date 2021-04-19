Is this a scene from Fast & Furious or did that man just car jump a bridge?

Like a scene out of a Fast & Furious movie, a driver in Florida was feeling a little risky and burst through the railroad bars and jumped over a drawbridge as it was rising.

Video footage shared by news station WESH shows the SUV drive across the Daytona Beach Main Street bridge — which briefly went airborne before continuing on the road.

The SUV isn’t the first one to pull off the stunt, though. A motorcyclist did the same exact stunt about a month ago.

While it may look like a fun rush of adrenaline, it’d be a good idea to think twice about pulling this daredevil act at a drawbridge near you because, well, do you really want the police after you?