US, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and China, the world’s two biggest carbon polluters, have agreed to cooperate to curb climate change with urgency. That’s just days before President Joe Biden hosts a virtual summit of world leaders to discuss the issue. The agreement was reached by U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua during talks in Shanghai last week. The joint statement says the U.S. and China are committed to cooperating with each other and other countries to tackle the climate crisis. Kerry told reporters in South Korea on Sunday that the language in the statement was strong, and that the countries had agreed on critical elements on where they have to go.