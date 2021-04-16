No bus driver, no problem! Just drive it yourself

What would you do if you woke up on a city bus with no driver in sight? For one passenger, the answer was simple — hop in the driver’s seat and take off.

Here’s how it all went down. According to Calgary’s CTV News, a police report revealed that on Tuesday night, a bus driver stepped off the bus in order to seek assistance with a passenger who had passed out on board. While away, said passenger awoke, and decided to take manners into their own hands after realizing no driver was present.

There were no other passengers on the bus at the time.

A short while later the bus and the passenger were found by authorities.

Charges are pending.