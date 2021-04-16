Law Enforcement Agencies respond to person on The Dalles bridge

PRESS RELEASE DATE: April 16, 2021

FROM: Jamie Carrico, Captain

SUBJECT: Columbia River Rescue

FOR RELEASE: Immediately

The Dalles Police Department, the Oregon State Police, Washington State Police, and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at The Dalles bridge on April 15th at approximately 11PM regarding a possible suicide attempt by jumping. As emergency crews arrived, it was determined that a female had indeed jumped off the bridge and rescue attempts were put in place.

Shortly after midnight, the female was located in the river, clutching a small rock formation approximately ten feet from the bank of the Lone Pine Development. Officers were able to reach the person and get her back to shore. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue took over emergency care and transported her to MCMC. She was treated for hypothermia and at the time of investigation, no other injuries had been discovered by medical staff.