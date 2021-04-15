Wyden and Merkley: FEMA Will Now Provide Financial for COVID-19 Funeral Costs

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that FEMA is providing financial assistance for eligible COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020 in Oregon and nationwide.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has left thousands of families throughout our state and country shouldering the financial burden of end-of-life care while grieving the losses of their loved ones,” Wyden said. “The critical financial support from FEMA for funeral costs hopefully will ease some of that financial burden and allow Oregonians to focus on grieving the loss of loved ones.”

“The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on communities in Oregon and across the country. The last thing families should have to worry about is how they’re going to pay for the funeral of a loved one as they grapple with the grief of sudden loss,” Merkley said. “Help is here: FEMA is opening up a new program to reimburse people for COVID-related funeral expenses. For Oregonians who have lost a loved one to COVID and incurred funeral expenses, I encourage you to apply.”

The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number is 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585



Applications began this week with calls being accepted Monday – Friday 6 am to 6 pm Pacific time. Multilingual services are available.



Get answers to eligibility questions and more information about the application process on FEMA’s Funeral Assistance FAQ page.

A web version of this release is here.