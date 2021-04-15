Senator Murray Statement on Billy Frank, Jr. Statue in U.S. Capitol

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), released the following statement on Governor Inslee signing State Representative Debra Lekanoff’s bill to announce that Billy Frank, Jr. will be one of Washington state’s statues in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall.

“Billy Frank, Jr. was a lifelong champion for Washington state’s Tribes, environment, and salmon and I’m so glad to see our state honoring him in this way. His statue will serve as a reminder to all of us in Congress about the importance of respecting tribal treaty rights and protecting and restoring critical salmon populations. As a voice for Washington state’s Tribes in the Senate I look forward to seeing this tribute to Billy Frank, Jr. and I know it will inspire future generations to protect and preserve our precious natural resources.”