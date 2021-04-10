Can’t remember your passwords? You’re not alone

Have you become best friends with those “forgot your password” buttons? You’re not alone: the average American has locked themselves out of 10 accounts in the past month alone, according to a new survey.

The non-scientific poll of 2,005 Americans commissioned by LastPass shows that more than half of respondents admitted they execute on average at least five password resets each month, spending at least 10 minutes each time to do so.

Making matters worse, 57% of those polled say they forget their passwords as soon as they set a new one.

Sixty-five percent of respondents say they can’t remember their passwords unless they write them down.

Sixty-four percent say their “password anxiety” is enough that they’ll avoid certain websites or accounts for which they’ve forgotten their keys.



Personal email was the most commonly forgotten password, at 38%, followed close behind by bank account passwords and utility bill accounts, at 35%.



We have so much trouble remembering that key information that 57% say if they ever lost their phones — and with them their browser cookies — they’d be locked out of most of their accounts.