Senator Murray Announces Federal Funding for Veterans Homes across Washington State

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, announced more than $13 million in CARES Act State Extended Care Facilities Construction Grant Awards funding for veteran homes across Washington state. This funding will enable veteran home and care facilities to get the upgrades they need and make critical repairs, such as replacing air and light systems, food servers, HVACs, and more, which will improve living conditions for residents and help them see the pandemic through to the end.

“We make a promise to our veterans that in return for their service to our country, we’ll take care of them when they come home, and quality veterans’ homes are a key part of fulfilling that promise,” Senator Murray said. “It’s critical that our veteran care facilities have the resources not just to provide upgrades and start new construction, but to ensure that older veterans have safe, secure housing throughout their lives. I’m glad we were able to secure this funding for Washington state veterans homes, and I’ll keep working to ensure Washington state’s veterans have the support they’ve earned.”

A senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Senator Murray has been a longtime advocate for Washington state veterans, most recently working to include billions of dollars in relief for veterans national assistance programs in the American Rescue Plan including, $14.5 billion for health care services, $400 million for rapid retraining assistance, and $500 million to help states upgrade State Veterans Homes across the country and $250 million in one-time emergency grants to support these facilities and ensure they can care for our veterans during the pandemic. Washington state veterans trying to access American Rescue Plan relief can reference Senator Murray’s comprehensive online resource guide to determine what support they are eligible for.

See a full breakdown of the $13,133,096.25 in federal awards going to Washington state veteran homes below.