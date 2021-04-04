Europe ramps up vaccinations as virus haunts Easter holidays

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people around France are spending the Easter holiday lining up for COVID-19 shots as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new surge of infections. In Lyon, a soccer team opened its stadium for the holiday weekend as a mass vaccination center and provided 200 volunteers to help medical workers. But as Europe faced its second Easter Sunday in a row under the cloud of the pandemic, some French cities pushed back against President Emmanuel Macron’s insistence on vaccinating through the long holiday weekend. Spain, Italy and Germany kept some vaccination centers but others closed for the holiday.