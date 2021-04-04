Bees gone wild! Man finds 15,000 bees in his car

Most would agree that it’s pretty annoying when an insect gets inside and starts buzzing around. Well, how about if there were 15,000 of them… and they were swarming bees.

That’s the surprise a New Mexico man was greeted with after making a quick stop at a grocery store, The New York Times reports.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the man left the car window down while making a 10-minute stop into the store. When he returned to the vehicle, he went about his business as usual and even began to drive off before he noticed something was wrong.

Off-duty firefighter, Jesse Johnson, who happened to be also be a bee-keeper and was called to the scene, explained, “Then he turned back and looked and like was, ‘Holy Cow.'”

The firefighter was able to gather the swarm of insects in about 20-30 minutes and loaded them into his truck to safely transport them to his property.

As for where they came from, Johnson speculated that they came from a gutter system or nearby neighborhood and the car was simply a temporary shelter.

No one was majorly injured from the bees. However, at least two people were stung, including a fellow firefighter, who became the brunt of a few jokes later.

Johnson shared, “One guy got stung on the lip, and we made fun of him the next morning.”