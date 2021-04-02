Here’s the the foods to avoid slipping to your pets during Easter dinner

One of the best parts of Easter — besides the beloved Easter egg hunt — is dinner. And, while you may be inclined to share some of your tasty meal with your precious pooch, be sure what you’re about to feed Fido is perfectly safe.

Country Living has come out with a list detailing common Easter treats that you should keep away from your precious pet.

Chocolate is, by far, one of the most dangerous treats your pet can get their paws on because it is extremely toxic to them.

Shaun Opperman, a veterinarian, explains, “Chocolate contains an ingredient called theobromine, which is poisonous to dogs and cats.”

Another Easter staple to keep away from your pets are Easter flowers, such as lilies, hyacinths, daffodils, tulips and bluebells… especially the bulbs.

Lillies are especially poisonous to cats and, without immediate treatment, can cause kidney failure.

Hot Cross Buns are also a no-no because they contain raisins, currants or sultanas that, says Opperman, “Are all foods that are toxic to cats and dogs and could cause tummy upsets and for your pet to feel unwell.”

Up next is your roast dinner, which may smell delicious to your furry companion. Roast ham is super salty and contains fat that may upset their tummies. Same goes for chicken and turkey skin.

Also to keep away from your beloved pets are macadamia nuts (they can make them shaky and sick) and Bleu cheese, which contains a compound, roquefortine C, that pets tend to be allergic to.

Lastly is Simnel cake, which again is packed with dried fruits and spices that with wreck havoc on your pup’s stomach.

So, what Easter treats CAN your pets eat? Carrots, sweet potatoes, green beans, broccoli, cucumbers and asparagus — plus treats from the pets store — are safe bets. Happy Easter!