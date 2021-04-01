There’s an actual honest to goodness job hiring people to stare at puppy pictures

Why look at dog pictures online in your spare time when you can get paid to do that? There’s a fun new job everyone and their mom wants and, not only does it require staring at puppy pictures, the pay is way above minimum wage, too.

ProDog Raw, a dog food company, says it will be paying people $27 bucks an hour to stare at pictures of puppies.

Those hired will have to wear a heart monitor, that’s pretty much it, and go about their daily lives. As for the part about looking at puppy pictures, you will have to take hourly breaks to look at pre-approved puppy photos.

What are the hourly breaks? Basically, employees have to put a timer on their phone and when it goes off — it’s puppy time.

The point is to monitor the heart rate during a normal workday and what effect looking at adorable puppers has on stress levels.

The downside? The company is only hiring 10 people for the gig and the company is asking that applicants be in picture perfect health — no underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure.

So, if you work a normal desk job and are between the ages of 18 and 60, apply on the ProDogRaw website.