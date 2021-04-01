Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic this Saturday in The Dalles

North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) is holding a vaccine clinic this Saturday, April 3, with the one- dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To sign up for the clinic, please visit our website, https://www.ncphd.org/ . The location to sign up is prominently displayed on our website’s home page.

NCPHD is focusing on vaccinating agricultural workers, but all who are eligible are welcome to make an appointment. Others currently eligible include those 65 and older, adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions, pregnant people (must be 18 for this vaccine), wildland firefighters and individuals who are houseless.

We are no longer using our previous system in which we sent emails with a link to our booking system to those who had signed up to be notified when they became eligible.

People who sign up for an appointment will get a confirmation email and a text after booking their appointment. The vaccine clinic is being held at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles.

(For more information, please contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or https://wascoshermangilliamcovid-19.com/)