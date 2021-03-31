Child Pornography Investigation Leads to Arrest of Cascade Locks Man

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. – On March 29, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant in the City of Cascade Locks as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation. Arrested at the location was Kale C. Kingman, 30 years old, of Cascade Locks.

The arrest was the result of a six-month investigation that began on a tip that was received from the Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Kingman was lodged at NORCOR on ten counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the 1st Degree.

Detectives from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office worked in concert with investigators from the Oregon Department of Justice and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation, search warrant and subsequent arrest. Child Abuse is an unfortunate reality that effects every community. Law enforcement relies on the public’s help to protect our children and hold those exploiting and abusing children accountable. If you suspect a child is being victimized, please report it to your local law enforcement agency or your local child welfare office.