Fugitive on the run get caught after posting YouTube cooking videos

They say if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen — but one fugitive on the run did the exact opposite and, go figure, that’s how he got caught.

According to The Independent, mafia fugitive Marc Feren Claude Biart has been “on the run since 2014, when Italian prosecutors ordered his arrest for trafficking cocaine in the Netherlands.” He then fled to Central America and had been living a “quiet life” undetected — that is, until he posted some cooking videos to YouTube.

In the videos, the fugitive was careful to not show his face, however, he did forget to cover up his very distinctive tattoos, which Italian police said they were able to recognize.

Now, Biart will likely have to put his YouTube cooking videos on hold, as he is now back in Italy and most likely going to finally face the heat from his alleged crimes.