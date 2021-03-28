Hot tub gets very unexpected, hairy guest

Human aren’t the only ones who enjoy a soak in a hot tub every once in a while — bears do, too.

A couple staying at the Gatlinburg Ski Mountain resort in Tennessee thought they were about to enjoy a nice relaxing dip in the hot tub, only to find that a very hairy visitor beat them to the punch.

In clips shared to Instagram, a black bear is seen walking along the porch railing before it hops down to check out the bubbling pool. It then tests the water with its paw before plopping in. The water must not have been too hot or too cold, but just right.

“This is the cutest thing in the world,” one voice is heard saying as the bear reclines on its back.

Whether or not the couple actually got to make use of the hot tub is unknown, but by their comments it seems they really didn’t mind the extra company.