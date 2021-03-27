Winery offers “dream job”: $10,000 a month to live free for a year at California vintner

If you’re looking for a change of career — and you really like wine — Murphy-Goode Winery has your next gig.

The Sonoma, California based winery is taking applications for what it’s calling a “dream job” for one lucky oenophile. Here’s their pitch: “Have you always wanted to live in breathtaking Sonoma Wine Country…with a $10,000 per month salary, and rent free for a year? Looking for a change in your career and to pursue your passion? Do words like Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay just roll off your tongue?”

If so, fill out their application, and “pull out your camera and show us why you are a really Goode candidate,” the company says, noting, “creativity and humor a plus.”

Apart from enjoying their rent-free new digs at the winery’s breathtaking vineyard campus, what’s the actual job? You’ll shadow winemaker Dave Ready Jr., and learn a all aspects of the wine making process. “From there, we will work with you and your passions to help you choose your path in the wine business,” the website claims, adding, “The sky is your limit!”

If you’re interested, have a swish and spit and grab that camera. Applications must be received by June 30.