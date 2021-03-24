Wyden Statement Mark Zuckerberg’s Proposal to Roll Back Section 230

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony calling for changes to Section 230:

“Mark Zuckerberg knows that rolling back Section 230 will cement Facebook’s position as the dominant social media company and make it vastly harder for new startups to challenge his cash cow. Everyone working to address real issues online should be deeply wary about Mark Zuckerberg’s proposals for new regulations. Facebook endorsed SESTA-FOSTA, which by all accounts has caused an outbreak of violence against sex workers, made it harder for LGBTQ+ communities to exist online, and has done virtually nothing to stop sex trafficking.

“I’m working hard to make the internet a better place for everyone, on issues from privacy, to competition to civil rights. Zuckerberg’s testimony is another reminder that Congress can’t craft smart tech policy if it keeps holding hearings featuring the same three big tech CEOs. Pretending the internet is only Facebook, Twitter and Google will lead to laws that ensure that’s the result.”