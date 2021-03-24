Jaime Herrera Beutler to Host Telephone Town Hall March 25

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will be hosting a live telephone town hall on Thursday, March 25 @ 5:25PM Pacific Standard Time. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Jaime as she gives an update on her work in Congress for Southwest Washington. Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind.

Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.

Those residents unable to participate in this event can send comments and questions to Jaime at JHB.house.gov/contact.