Eastern Oregon lawmakers town hall 03/24/21

Three Eastern Oregon legislators — Senator Lynn Findley and Representatives Mark Owens and Daniel Bonham — held a virtual town hall lMarch 24th. They covered a number of subjects, including money that counties and cities in Oregon will receive from the federal government through the latest Congressional stimulus package.

The legislators also covered their responses to several bill pending before th legislature and encouraged citizens to testify on legislation they either support or oppose. If you did not get a chance to listen to the town hall online, you can hear the whole thing by clicking on the grey podcast bar below: