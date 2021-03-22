Ed McDonald – Korea’s Game

About the Book

Korea’s Game is set in Arizona during the two months leading up to North Korea’s combined nuclear and cyber attack on the United States and the two days immediately following. Murf, a former Army Ranger, is now a civil servant faced with two problems.



First, his duty to prepare his community for the cyber attack he believes is imminent and, second, his concern for Dani, his estranged 14 year old daughter. He has no way of knowing that both his alcoholic ex-wife and Dani are the victims of a vicious drug dealing pimp. As our world is descending into chaos, he leaves safety behind and travels hundreds of miles of dangerous roads to find Dani.

This is a fast-paced thriller dealing with a very real apocalyptic fear and with one or our society’s open secrets: how a young woman can be abused to the point of being enslaved while everyone who should protect her looks the other way. The action continues to the very last page.

About the Author

Ed McDonald spent his early childhood on a cattle ranch in the foothills of the Tortolita Mountains where his father was a cowboy. Ed was on horseback at the age of four. At 20, he rode in the Fifth Cavalry Memorial Regiment. He holds two master’s degrees.

He worked with the United States Congress to develop a national day to commemorate the Challenger astronauts, a National Day of Excellence for years 1987-89. He served five years as a reserve officer in the Tucson Police Department. For six years, he was Director of Academic Programs and Publications Editor of THE FINAL OPTION Tactical Force Institute, an international post-graduate training institute for SWAT and Hostage Rescue Team officers. Ed has edited, illustrated and published eight advanced law enforcement tactical textbooks.

He also taught for thirty-eight years as an adjunct faculty member at institutes of higher education, including the University of Arizona, Pima Community College and the Southern Arizona Institute of Advanced Technology. He has built computers and been tasked with teaching other professionals how to use them. He is a licensed pilot and has taught SCUBA diving, snow skiing and is an NRA certified instructor.

He served ten years on the Tucson-Almaty Sister Cities Committee and for eighteen years on the governing board of Wright Flight, charity for children. He has lived in Mexico, Kazakhstan and Russia. While studying the Russian language in St. Petersburg, Russia in 1999, he met Victoria who became his wife in 2001. They have two daughters.

Ed credits Ted Koppel’s excellent book, Lights Out, with inspiring him to put some of its facts into fictional genre.

