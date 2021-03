Washington State women’s basketball team had been to the NCAA Tournament just once before this year. That was back in 1991. Now the Cougars are back under third-year coach Kamie Ethridge. Washington State is the No. 9 seed in the Mercado Region, facing No. 8 South Florida on Sunday night. But it gets tougher for the Cougs: If they get past the Bulls, they’ll face top-seeded North Carolina State in the second round.