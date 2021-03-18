Video: Wyden Applauds Senate Vote to Confirm Xavier Becerra to be HHS Secretary

Washington, D.C. – Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today applauded the Senate vote to confirm California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). Becerra was approved by the Senate in a 50-49 vote. Wyden released the following statement:

“Not in our lifetimes has the country faced a greater public health challenge than the pandemic it’s facing today. HHS is leading the effort to end the pandemic as soon as possible. I’m proud that today the Senate approved Xavier Becerra to lead HHS and get to work ending this crisis from the effective distribution of vaccines to getting adequate PPE in the hands of nurses and doctors who still desperately need it.

“Attorney General Becerra’s record of leadership and health policy experience leaves little doubt he will succeed in this critical role. I look forward to working with him on the work to come to make health care more affordable and accessible for all Americans.”

Wyden spoke earlier today ahead of the vote in support of Becerra’s nomination. Video of his floor speech is available here.

