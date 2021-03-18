Patriots’ Chung retires after 11 seasons, 3 Super Bowl rings

BOSTON (AP) — Patrick Chung says he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons and three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. Chung announced his decision in an Instagram post, thanking coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft for drafting him in 2009. had two stints in New England. His first ended in 2012 when he signed a three-year deal with the Eagles. But he stayed in Philadelphia for only one season before re-signing with the Patriots in 2014. He opted out of last season because of COVID-19 concerns. Chung ends his career having appeared in 153 games and finishes with 521 tackles, 11 interceptions and 4 1/2 sacks.