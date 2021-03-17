Wyden Statement on New Report on Election Interference

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement in response to the Intelligence Community Assessment on “Foreign Threats to the 2020 U.S. Federal Elections:”

“The report confirms what we have long known—Russian intelligence operatives promoted wild conspiracy theories about allegedly corrupt activities in Ukraine, including through direct outreach to senior U.S. government officials. Those same theories were openly pushed by Republicans seeking to boost Donald Trump’s political prospects. The Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees spent more than a year ‘investigating’ conspiracy theories that were the product of this Russian disinformation campaign. That’s the bottom line. The Senate must never again be used to push dangerous foreign propaganda designed to interfere in our elections.”