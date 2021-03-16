E Scenic Drive Sewer Construction begins 3/22

Monday March 22, 2021, the City of The Dalles Public Works will begin installation of a sanitary sewer main on East Scenic Drive between the entrance to Columbia Gorge Community College and the entrance to Sorosis Park.

The purpose of this work is to increase sanitary sewer capacity. Construction is expected to occur for approximately one week with expected completion by Monday March 29, 2021.

Full road closure will be in effect 24 hours a day.

A detour to East 14th Street between Lincoln St. and Jefferson St. will be in place until the project is complete.

Motorists and bicyclists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The sidewalk will remain open to pedestrian traffic during construction.

Please proceed with caution in this area and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your assistance during this work.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.