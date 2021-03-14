Oregon State beats No. 23 Colorado 70-68 for first title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maurice Calloo gave Oregon State an unexpected lift with 15 points and the Beavers won their first conference tournament title, holding off No. 23 Colorado 70-68 in the Pac-12 championship game. Needing to win three games in three days to end a five-year NCAA Tournament drought, the Beavers built confidence with each step along The Strip. Oregon State opened its first conference title game in 33 years with a flurry of 3-pointers and withstood a late push by Colorado to become the first team to win the conference title after being picked to finish last.