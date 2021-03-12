Navy works to quell bed bug infestation on elite submarine

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The USS Connecticut, one of the most elite submarines in the Navy, is beset with a bed bug infestation. A Navy spokesperson says efforts to quell the infestation on board the vessel, moored at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, are ongoing. Navy entomologists found the insects in the perforated bulkheads between bunks on board the Seawolf-class submarine, which carries a crew of more than 100 men. The Navy says the bed bugs were only discovered recently. But several family members of sailors told the Kitsap Sun they believe the infestation has been a problem for the past year.