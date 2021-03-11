Senator Murray Applauds President Biden Signing American Rescue Plan Into Law

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), the Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, issued the following statement after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. Senator Murray, who was instrumental in helping craft the bill, voted in favor of the COVID-19 relief package this past week.

“From parents, to students, to workers, to small business owners, to veterans, I’ve heard from people across Washington state about the challenges they’ve faced during this pandemic, and their clear need for help that meets the scale and scope of the crisis they are facing. And I’ve heard from communities of color, people with disabilities, and others who are too often left out or left behind about how the pandemic has worsened inequities that already existed in our country.

“After months of Republican opposition, Democrats have delivered a bill that acknowledges just how much people in Washington state and across this country are hurting right now, and provides them with relief that begins to meet this moment. I’m proud to have partnered with President Biden to pass historic legislation that puts money in families’ pockets, that helps workers get through unemployment, that gives our schools the resources they need to safely re-open, that gets shots in arms to end the pandemic as soon as possible, that gives our state, local, and Tribal governments the resources they need to continue providing essential services, and so much more.

“And while this is a big step towards ensuring we make it through the pandemic and come out on the other side of this crisis ready to bounce back and build a fairer and more inclusive country, it will not be the last step we take. As a voice for our state in the Senate, I will continue listening to and working with people across Washington state to build back better.”