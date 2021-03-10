Senator Murray Re-Introduces Public Health Infrastructure Saves Lives Act As New Report Looks At Gaps In Preparedness

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), the Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and 19 of her Democratic Senate colleagues, re-introduced the Public Health Infrastructure Saves Lives Act (PHISLA). The legislation would establish a new core public health infrastructure program which ramps up to $4.5 billion in annual funding to bolster Washington state and rest of the nation’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and strengthen its ability to respond to other public health challenges going forward.

“As we continue our efforts to end the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and rebuild stronger and fairer, it’s critical we end the cycle of crisis and complacency when it comes to funding for public health. Because the simple fact is—public health infrastructure saves lives. It saves lives by looking at the evidence and science to craft and implement policies that help schools, workplaces, and communities stay safe. It saves lives by educating the public about steps they can take to stay healthy, dangers they should avoid, and how vaccines are safe and effective. And when there are serious public health threats like this virus, it saves lives by supporting testing, contact tracing, and surveillance that can slow the spread,” said Senator Murray.

“And the better funded and prepared our public health system is before a crisis, the more lives it will be able to save during one. That’s why I’m re-introducing legislation to provide $4.5 billion in dedicated, annual funding to support core public health capabilities at every level.”

The re-introduction of PHISLA comes as Trust for America’s Health (TFAH) released its annual report earlier today evaluating the nation’s public health emergency preparedness. After evaluating each states’ performance on 10 key emergency preparedness indicators, TFAH found room for improvement in every jurisdiction. It placed 20 states, including Washington state, and the District of Columbia in a high level of preparedness category, 15 states in a middle preparation tier and 15 states in a low degree of preparation tier. In its federal recommendations, the report calls for $4.5 billion in sustained annual investments in cross-cutting health capabilities—as proposed in PHISLA.

“The COVID-19 pandemic starkly demonstrates that underinvestment in public health infrastructure, workforce, and equity can cost hundreds of thousands of lives and wreak havoc on the economy,” said Dr. Nadine Gracia, Executive Vice President of Trust for America’s Health. “The pandemic has illustrated the need to invest in public health before a disaster strikes. One of the major recommendations of our report is sustained investment in state, local, tribal and territorial public health departments, as proposed in Senator Murray’s legislation. All too often we have seen a pattern of neglect of public health, followed by an influx of short-term emergency funding, and then an erosion of funding once the emergency passes. This cycle makes it impossible for public health to modernize and maintain the workforce needed to protect communities. The Public Health Infrastructure Saves Lives Act will help health departments build cross-cutting capabilities and emerge from this detrimental funding pattern.”

PHISLA would establish a core public health infrastructure program to strengthen the country’s public health system—including the nation’s ability to respond to the COVID–19 pandemic—through grants to State, territorial, local, and Tribal health departments and increased investments at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The bill also supports development and implementation of national public health accreditation. The funding for the program would ramp up over five years to $4.5 billion annually and then remain at that level, and the program would be aimed at specifically addressing eight core capabilities:

Public health assessment Preparedness and response Policy development and support Communications Community partnership development Organizational competencies Accountability Equity

PHISLA has been endorsed by over 120 organizations including:

