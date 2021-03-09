Yanks’ Britton not throwing because of sore pitching elbow

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton isn’t throwing because of a sore pitching elbow. He will be examined by a doctor and could miss the start of the season. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Britton’s ulnar collateral ligament wasn’t suspected of being hurt, which could require Tommy John surgery. Boone said Britton felt soreness Sunday night following a bullpen session and had an MRI of his elbow on Monday. The 33-year-old Britton disclosed last weekend that he was recovering from COVID-19, which he contracted in January. He has not pitched in any exhibitions.