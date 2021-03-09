Man brings frying pans to a knife fight… it doesn’t end well

You know what happens when someone brings a gun to a knife fight and, now, you know what happens when someone brings cooking utensils to one, too.

MLive reports that a 32-year-old Alexander Chapoton of Marquette, Michigan, broke into a residence around 4am last month and assaulted the person inside — using his trusty frying pans.

According to police Chapoton brandished two frying pans and used them to clobber his victim… that is, until his victim grabbed a knife and fought back.

The victim proceeded to stab Chapoton, which caused the fight to instantly stop.

Emergency crews arrived to find both suspect and victim injured, so they were wheeled away to the local hospital for treatment. Police say that both have since recovered and have been released from emergency care.

However, Chapoton was fitted with a nice pair of silver bracelets for the assault and has since been charged with intent to murder, as well as one count of first degree home invasion and assault and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

He has yet to be arraigned, according to police.

His cash bond was set at $500,000.

That said, don’t bring frying pans to a knife fight — knife will win.