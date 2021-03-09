Man breaks into home of person he knows, leaves debit card he used to break in behind

Here’s proof that some people just aren’t cut out for the life of crime. Case in point, James Tanner of Alpena Township, Michigan.

ClickOnDetroit reports that the 30-year-old gentleman broke into an acquaintance’s house on Halloween and, unfortunately for him, she recognized him.

According to police, she was coming home from taking her kids out trick or treating when she saw Tanner leaving her house. So, she knew something was up when he bolted after she called his name.

She called police and they confirmed Tanner was the one who broke into her home, as they found the door forced open and the debit card he used to break in at the scene. The debit card belonged to him, obviously.

He was arrested last week and is current sitting around Kent County Jail, where his bail is now set to $30,000.

Tanner is due back in court on March 23, where he will answer to charges of second-degree home invasion.