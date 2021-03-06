Northwest Cherry Festival Transitions to All About The Cherry for 2021

(The Dalles, Oregon) March 5, 2021 – The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce transitions from the 41st Annual Northwest Cherry Festival to All About The Cherry for 2021.

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their All About The Cherry event during the month of July 2021 to highlight the cherry industry. We were forced to postpone the 41st Annual Northwest Cherry Festival because of current state guidelines limiting gathering in large groups. Thanks to our amazing community the Northwest Cherry Festival is very well attended drawing many more spectators than the gathering guidelines will allow. We look forward to next year when we can gather again and celebrate the cherry and our wonderful community together.

All About The Cherry will include a Cherry Trail, Cherry Hunt, Window Decorating Contest, Pictures with Bigfoot and more! Be watching for details so that you and your business can get involved.

This was not an easy decision to make, but the safety of our community is always on the forefront of our minds. Please continue to follow state guidelines so that we can gather in large groups next year.

If you have any questions, please call 541.296.2231 or send a message to marketing@thedalleschamber.com.