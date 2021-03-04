Is it a sneaker or dog hair… how about a sneaker made out of dog hair

A new sneaker design, called Sneature, has found a new innovative way to make completely compostable footwear, out of — get this — dog hair.

The shoe uses a variety of materials including rubber, plastic, and other textiles, but the core of the shoe is “constituted of a protein based 3D knit known as Chiengora, derived from a yarn made of shed dog hair,” as reported by StirWorld. The combination of the material to form the Sneature makes the shoe completely biodegradable.

No word on when and if the shoe will become available to the public, but it’ll certainly give a whole new meaning to the age old saying “the dogs are barking.”