Burglar nabbed after leaving a Cheetos trail

A Tulsa, Oklahoma woman is behind bars after police used Cheeto residue found on her teeth to link her to an attempted home burglary.

Police tell ABC affiliate KTUL that officers responded to a 9-1-1 call over the weekend from a woman claiming someone was breaking into her house through a window.

When the officers arrived, they found an open window with the screen removed on the front of the house. A few seconds later they saw Sharon Carr lurking around the property and arrested her.

Officers suspect she was spooked when she heard the residents in the house and fled before stealing anything or harming anyone.

Cops say they identified Carr as the burglar after finding an empty Cheeto bag and a bottle of water on the floor near the open window and linked Carr to the crime after discovering the Cheeto residue in her teeth.

Carr was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary.