Gov. taps retired FBI agent to lead public safety agency

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has appointed a retired FBI agent to head the state’s police safety certification and training agency. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jerry Granderson will start as director of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training on March 22. The appointment comes at a time when police training and certification is under heightened scrutiny amid a social movement to reform law enforcement in the wake of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. The agency director oversees an agency budget of more than $55 million and works with a board to develop training and certification/licensing standards for more than 41,000 public and private safety professionals.