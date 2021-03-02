Two men were rolling, rolling on a river — literally!

What has four legs, four arms, and was stuck on an ice sheet floating down a river? Two men.

Two men had to be rescued after a sheet of ice they were fishing on drifted off into Rock River in Rockford, Illinois, according to multiple outlets. Luckily for the men, their bums weren’t sitting on the cold ice sheet, they had a handy dandy mattress to chill on as they drifted along with the current.

Rockford firefighters came to the rescue by boat after spotting the men near the Jefferson bridge.

The men did not suffer any injuries.