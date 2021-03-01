People Ineligible for Vaccine Who Made Appointments Need to Cancel Them

North Central Public Health District has noticed a number of people coming to vaccine clinics who do not meet any current eligibility criteria.

The health district is asking people who have made appointments for their first dose but do not meet current eligibility guidelines to cancel their appointments. The health district will begin checking eligibility for those coming to the clinics and will turn away anyone who does not meet criteria.

We are getting relatively few vaccines each week and we have a growing number of senior citizens who are currently eligible and seeking the vaccine. In fairness to this group, ineligible people will be turned away.

Please wait your turn and allow those currently eligible to have a chance at booking an appointment.

Currently eligible groups include first responders, healthcare workers, educators, childcare providers and,as of Monday, those 65 and older. For a more detailed list of eligible groups, visit

Here: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3527a.pdf.

If you are not in any of those groups, you are not yet eligible. Everyone who wants the vaccine will get it, but it will take time. We ask for the public’s patience and consideration of those who are eligible and most at risk.

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon or contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or https://wascoshermangilliamcovid- 19.com/)