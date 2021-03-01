4-year-old boy shot in the head and father arrested

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — A 4-year-old shot in the head in Othello, Washington, has died and his father was arrested. Felipe Tapia-Perez was booked into the Adams County Jail on investigation of second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen gun and alien in possession of a firearm. That’s according to Othello police. Tapia-Perez told investigators on Saturday that he accidentally fired the gun, striking his 4-year-old son in the head. The family drove the boy to a hospital and the child was to be flown to a Spokane hospital. It was not clear Sunday if he died before he could be transferred. Officials say Tapia-Perez was cooperating with police.