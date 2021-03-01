2021 Golden Globe Awards winners list

Here’s the complete list of winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday night from New York City and Beverly Hills, California:

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moveifilm

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Soul

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Minari

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas the the Black Messiah

Best Director — Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Io Sì (Seen),” Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi – The Life Ahead



TELEVISION

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, Small Axe

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jane Fonda