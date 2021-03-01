2021 Golden Globe Awards winners list

Here’s the complete list of winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday night from New York City and Beverly Hills, California:
FILM
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Nomadland
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moveifilm
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Soul
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Minari
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas the the Black Messiah
Best Director — Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Io Sì (Seen),” Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi – The Life Ahead
TELEVISION
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega, Small Axe
Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jane Fonda